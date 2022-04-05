Join the Wisconsin Green Party Spring Gathering

See details about the WIGP Spring Gathering, including schedule and agenda, on our website.

Go here to RSVP to the event on Facebook and invite friends! (Note: you still need to RSVP on Zoom in order to attend the gathering) Then help us spread the word on Twitter!

This gathering will serve as the WIGP's biannual state membership meeting. All dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate in decision-making and voting. You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership at https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/contribute.

Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!

Check our website for agenda updates and other news. We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Facebook page and Twitter account.

Please join us for the 2022 WIGP Spring Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!

