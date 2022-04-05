Join the Wisconsin Green Party Spring Gathering
Please join us for the Wisconsin Green Party 2022 Spring Gathering state membership meeting on Saturday April 9, 2022.
The theme of the gathering will be "No to War, Yes to Peace" and we're excited to welcome special guest speaker Matt Hoh, former Marine turned antiwar leader and 2022 Green Party candidate for US Senate in North Carolina.
We will also hear from candidates seeking WI Green Party endorsement in 2022 elections.
Due to the ongoing pandemic this gathering will be held virtually via Zoom. Members will be sent information about how to join the gathering online after they RSVP.
RSVP now to the WIGP 2022 Spring Gathering on Zoom.
See details about the WIGP Spring Gathering, including schedule and agenda, on our website.
Go here to RSVP to the event on Facebook and invite friends! (Note: you still need to RSVP on Zoom in order to attend the gathering) Then help us spread the word on Twitter!
This gathering will serve as the WIGP's biannual state membership meeting. All dues-paying WIGP members in good standing will be eligible to participate in decision-making and voting. You can become a dues-paying member of the WIGP or renew your membership at https://www.wisconsingreenparty.org/contribute.
Come with your ideas about how to grow the Green Party and support allied movements for peace, justice, democracy, and ecology!
Check our website for agenda updates and other news. We will be sending emails to members with updates, and making announcements on our Facebook page and Twitter account.
Please join us for the 2022 WIGP Spring Gathering and help build the movement for people, planet, and peace over profit!
Peace and Solidarity,
Dave Schwab
Co-chair, Wisconsin Green Party
www.wisconsingreenparty.org/
P.S. The Green Party is a people-powered party that refuses to take money from corporations, lobbyists or super PACs. We rely entirely on people like you for support. Please consider making a contribution to support our work - thank you!
Showing 1 reaction