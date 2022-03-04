Join us on March 20 for Campaigning 101

March 20, 2022, at 2:00 PM Pacific Time

SEATTLE – The Green Party of Washington State is looking for progressives who share our values to run for elected office. All across the country hundreds of Green Party candidates will be challenging the two corporate parties so this is a great time to learn the ins and outs of running for office and a great opportunity to listen to the experiences of Greens who have run and won their seats.

Our guest speakers will be former Santa Monica, California City Council Member and Mayor Mike Feinstein along with Brenda Konkel, former Alderperson and Council President of Madison, Wisconsin. They'll speak on their experiences of running for office, the challenges of finding and recruiting a campaign staff, and what it's like to actually be a Green in elected office. This is a great chance for people who are interested in running or participating in electoral campaigns to get their questions answered by Greens who've done it.

We're looking for people who are under-represented in elected office: women, African-Americans, Indigenous People, Asian Americans, Hispanic and Latinx Americans, LGBTQIA+, People with Disabilities and Young People. The Green Party of Washington is dedicated to the 4 Pillars and 10 Key Values of the Green Party and we're dedicated to Social Justice and Equity.

In 2022, seats in the US Senate, US House of Representatives, Washington State Senate and House, and other local offices are up for election. To be competitive for these seats candidates need to begin their campaigns early and have a campaign staff in place. We are recruiting candidates as Greens or Independents who are able to run by the May 20, 2022 filing deadline.

The Green Party of Washington approaches national and state elections with the same overall strategy of supporting Green candidates and Independents who share our values so that we can shift the balance of power away from the parties of war to the party of peace. This will be a great time for a smart, energetic anti-war candidate to challenge and win election in Washington.

If you or someone you know is interested in running for office or working on a progressive Green campaign, sign up to attend Campaigning 101: Join the Green Wave 2022! We look forward to organizing with you!

In solidarity,

Green Party of Washington State

https://greenpartywashington.org/