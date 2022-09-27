Great News! The deadline to challenge our ballot status has passed. Green-Rainbow candidates Gloria Caballero-Roca for Auditor, and Juan Sanchez for Secretary of the Commonwealth will definitely be on your ballots on November 8th.



Juan Sanchez is a lifelong Holyoke resident and passionate community activist. His commitment to public service comes from his own personal experiences.

He has worked on numerous campaigns and initiatives throughout the city and the region to advance progress on issues impacting marginalized communities. He has advocated to meet people’s basic human needs for decent housing, jobs with living wages, economic assistance, safety, human rights including LGBTQ equal rights, social equity, and more.

Juan has run for city council in Holyoke, and for Secretary of the Commonwealth in 2018, making him the first Puerto Rican candidate for this office in Massachusetts history. Juan is proud to have held the position of president of the board at Nueva Esperanza, a 40 year old agency serving the city of Holyoke. He has a degree in Education from Springfield Technical Community College (STCC). Juan currently assists people experiencing homelessness to find housing with a regional agency.

Juan Sanchez wants to bring his commitment to giving voice to those so long unheard by Beacon Hill to the top elections office.

"Now more than ever, Massachusetts needs to ensure fair and equitable elections in a time when our nation seems to be going in different directions. My goals for office include: