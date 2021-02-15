Kansas Green Party to launch petition drive on earth day

LAWRENCE, KS – The Kansas Green Party will begin collecting signatures on Earth Day, April 22, 2021 and will continue until October 18, 2021. Attaining ballot access is likely the most important thing we can do to grow the Green Party in Kansas. Once we have ballot access, the Kansas Green Party can nominate candidates for ANY PARTISAN OFFICE and registered Kansas voters will be able to register as Greens.



To attain ballot access, we must collect signatures for an Official Party Recognition Petition. The required number of signatures must be collected within 180 days and submitted to the Secretary of State.

Only registered Kansas voters can sign the petition and signatures must be collected in person.

Fill out the form linked below to schedule a time to have your signature collected!

Ballot Access Petition Sign-up

We are also looking for volunteers to collect petition signatures. Click below to sign up to circulate the petition!

Petition Circulator Sign-up

Download the petition and affidavit forms.