Kearni Warren Makes History in Race for Chester City Council

CHESTER, PA – Chester resident, community activist, and union member Kearni Warren is officially on the ballot in this Fall's showdown for Chester City Council. She is the first minor party candidate to ever challenge the Democratic regime.

"I am extremely excited to enter this race as the grassroots voice of our community," Ms. Warren said. "Chester is my home, and it has been for generations. I grew up in the Ruth L. Bennett Homes with my mother, Rev. Bernice Warren, who instilled in me the values of a true Chester leader: respect, dignity, and most of all, truth. I am launching this campaign to restore Chester's leadership to these values."

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Kearni Warren is a strong advocate for local education, herself graduating from Eastern University's Business Administration program, which aided her first entrepreneurial venture as a consultant. When her grandfather fell ill in 2001, Ms. Warren returned home to Chester to work full-time as a family caregiver, which was the start of her 20 year commitment to caregiving. During her time as a unionized caregiver, she has worked as a member political organizer and lobbyist for the Service Employees International Union Healthcare Pennsylvania (SEIUHCPA) and United Home Care Workers of Pennsylvania. She is an author, speaker, environmental and racial equity activist and is currently a member of the Emerge PA class of 2021.

In her platform, Kearni Warren takes aim at financial de-development, corruption, and environmental injustice. "For too long, Chester's leadership has not been held accountable. For nearly all of the 20th Century, we had a Republican political machine that drained our city's federal aid programs and invited waste industries to litter our waterfront." Ms. Warren stated. "And now, in the 21st Century, we have a constant flow of Democratic council members who can't even get the trash picked up on time, let alone address Chester's severe social, environmental, and financial pitfalls."

Kearni Warren shared one direct message to her neighbors: "Chester residents, Upon my election this Fall, I will work tirelessly to resolve the problems that face us day-to-day. I will focus on developing our waterfront for locally-owned businesses, revitalizing our infrastructure, and ending waste incineration in our city."

Ms. Warren's inclusion on the ballot this Fall marks the first time a Green Party candidate has challenged Chester's Democratic Party. You can learn more about Kearni Warren's Campaign at her website, www.warren4chester.com, or on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/kearniwarrenforchester.