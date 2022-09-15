Keep the Maryland Green Party on the Ballot for 2024

Our 2024 Ballot Access Drive is Live! Three Ways You Can Help Today

Thank you for your continued support of the Maryland Green Party. Whether you've been with us for years or just signed up, you're here at a critical time for the party: the start of our 2024 ballot access campaign.

State law requires us to stay recognized as a political party in order to run candidates for office, including President in 2024. One way to maintain this status is to win 1% of the vote in the race for Governor this November. We've nominated our candidate and are working to turn out as many votes as possible, but we have no guarantee of winning the votes we need given a crowded field. The other way to stay recognized is to collect 10,000 signatures of Maryland voters who want to see the Green Party stay on the ballot.

We've developed a plan to work - starting today - to collect those 10,000 signatures, and we need your help!

Here are three things you can do today to support our ballot access campaign:

Print, sign, and return the petition. Any registered Maryland voter can sign. Ask anyone in your house to sign as well. You can print multiple copies and collect signatures from anywhere people gather in your area. Download the petition and instructions here so you'll know all the tips and tricks to get as many valid signatures as possible.



Volunteer to work for our ballot access campaign over the next twenty months. You can collect signatures at your own pace at events in your area. Complete this form to volunteer.



Make a financial contribution today! Volunteer effort goes a long way but we will need to pay for supplies and professional assistance. Your contribution today will help us build a long-term plan for achieving this goal.

Our initial goal is to have 250 signatures in hand by October 1st. Your support now will help us meet this and all our milestones for this critical petition drive.

Thank you for your support!

Maryland Green Party

www.mdgreens.org/