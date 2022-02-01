Kiel Corkran for Kansas Commissioner of Insurance

A Commissioner for the People!

Kiel Corkran was born at St. Joseph Hospital in Kansas City, MO and grew up in Olathe, Kansas. His upbringing in Olathe fostered a sense of reasonability, integrity, and compassion as his family experienced financial and personal hardships.

After graduating from Olathe Northwest High School in 2008, Kiel studied for two years at Johnson County Community College. He then transferred to Kansas State University to major in mathematics. It was there that Kiel met his soulmate, Megan, at his dorm’s Super Bowl party. They have been together ever since and were married in 2018.

After graduating from K-State, Kiel worked as a paraeducator at the Manhattan Alternative High School, then as a visual data analyst for Sperry Rail Service, and then as a tax examining technician at the Internal Revenue Service.

Kiel engages with his community through civil and political activism. He has been involved in several political campaigns including Yes on 2: Healthcare for Missouri and Clean Missouri. He has served as Treasurer for the Kansas City Chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, Loading Dock Manager for Flourish Furnishings, and has volunteered at food pantries and cold weather shelters.This commitment to his community and to the people of Kansas have taught him that in order for us all to live a meaningful life everyone needs to be treated with fairness and respect in all aspects of life.

Kiel aspires to become a certified actuary and is currently studying actuarial science, which is used in the insurance industry. Actuarial science deals with uncertainty of events and ways to create quantitative models to help predict desired results. Kiel’s understanding of the math and statistical processes behind the underwriting of insurance policies will give him a unique ability to spot unfair business practices as Insurance Commissioner.