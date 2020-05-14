Margaret Kimberley and Alexandria Villaseñor announced as guest speakers at Green Party of New York convention

ALBANY, NY – The Green Party of New York (GPNY) is thrilled to announce guest speakers Margaret Kimberley (commentator at Common Dreams and Black Agenda Report, author of Prejudential) and Alexandria Villaseñor (climate activist, Fridays For Future NYC and Earth Uprising) for this Saturday's online State Nominating Convention!

RSVP today! The results of the presidential preference absentee ballot vote will be announced and candidates who have won delegates will be invited to speak. Delegates will then be nominated and elected to represent GPNY at the Green Party National Convention, which will take place online on July 11th. Hear from other Green candidates running down the ballot for Congress, Legislature and local office.

9:30 – 10:00 a.m. Check in / Speakout time for Green Party members





10:00 – 10:45 a.m. State Committee business





10:45 AM – 1:30 p.m. Nominating Convention, Delegate Elections

Fill out the RSVP form by Friday, May 15 at 5:00 p.m. to attend the May 16 Convention. An RSVP is required of everyone planning to join the meeting. We will send you the convention's Zoom conference login by Friday evening.

Only GPNY members (State Committee members and other New York State enrolled Greens or Supporting Members legally barred from registering to vote) may vote. The RSVP form will help us to verify your enrollment or Supporting Member status and activate you in our database as an eligible voter.

In solidarity,

Gloria & Peter

Live Green - Vote Green - Run Green