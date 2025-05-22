Last Push to Get a Green on the Ballot for City Council

We're almost at the first finish line! Petitioning to get me on the ballot in the November election for Rochester City Council is almost done. This weekend will be our last push. I have been talking to thousands of people over the last 5+ weeks and almost everyone agrees that we need more choices at election time and different voices in government.

So what 's happening?

If you haven't signed a petition to get me on the ballot yet and you have time on Friday from Noon - 3:00 pm, I'll be at Pandamonium Coffee, 686 N. Winton Road working on my next platform planks and getting signatures from anyone who wants to sign. Stop by, grab something to drink, sign my petition, and talk about what's on your mind.

If you want to help GET signatures, I'll be doing one last Saturday at the Public Market from 8 - 2pm. Any New York State registered voter can help out. I'll probably be on the Scio Street side of the market. Show up whenever you like and stay as long as you can. We'll have everything you need to help.

My campaign has been getting a tremendously positive response from voters, both in person and online. My main issues of dumping RG&E, treating housing as a human right, and universal child care has been resonating with an overwhelming majority of the people I've talked to. But I can't put up legislation to do these things if I'm not in office, and I can't be elected to office if I'm not on the ballot in November. If you want to help but are still not sure how, or to sign a petition other than Friday or Saturday, contact the campaign at [email protected].

Thank you for all your support so far. I am looking forward to finishing this undemocratic process of getting an inappropriate number of petition signatures so that I can continue to push for the systemic changes that we need that only a Green in government will fight for.

We've got this!

Dave Sutliff-Atias

Via Green Party of Monroe County