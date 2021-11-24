Latest news from the Green Party of New Mexico

Redistricting

The Green Party of New Mexico (GPNM) is part of the coalition gathered by Fair Districts New Mexico to promote citizen involvement in the redistricting process at the state level. The Citizen Redistricting Committee (CRC) forwarded three maps each for redrawing districts for U. S. House of Representatives, the New Mexico House and Senate, and the Public Education Committee. At this point it is up to the state legislature to adopt maps from the CRC or create its own. We ask that you contact your legislators or write letters to the editor of your local news publications about this. Points to emphasize include adopting a CRC map that is strongly population balanced; avoids partisan and incumbent gerrymandering; protects historically oppressed and underrepresented communities; and respects tribal, county, and municipal boundaries to the extent possible. Please point out that the redistricting process should comply with the Open Meetings Act with proceedings open and accessible to the public--no backroom deals!

Gateway Greens Webinar

This has been a great series. Currently the focus is on agriculture. The next webinar is titled, "Healing a Broken Agricultural System" on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, 6:00 p. m. MST on Zoom. Topics include moving from corporate-controlled, pesticide-based monoculture to regenerative and sustainable food systems and a discussion of decolonizing agriculture with urban farming. Register in advance at or on Facebook.

Petitioning

We continue collecting signatures for a ballot line in 2022. Please reply if you can collect signatures for an hour or two in the parking lot of the Railyards Holiday Market, December 11-12, 10am to 4pm, at the Railyards in Albuquerque. We will not have a booth but will remain outside the event. Please let us know how your local efforts are going. Additional information can be found here. In other important ballot access news, one of the onerous requirements for new parties in Montana was declared unconstitutional by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. Read more at gp.org/ninth_circuit_strikes_down.

Candidates

We call for candidates for the 2022 General Election with the caveat that the Green Party is still working to obtain a Green Party ballot line. Please contact us for the implications of that with regard to candidates' signature requirements. Regular local elections across the state occurred early this month. Local elections are non-partisan in New Mexico and are an opportunity for Greens to get elected to public office. The next state-wide regular local elections will be in 2023. Please start thinking now about how you may serve your community on a school board, conservation board, improvement district, governing council, or as mayor. In 2021, approximately 40 Greens were elected to public office in the USA.

Holtec Update

Holtec was late responding to a Request for Additional Information (RAI) from the NRC. The schedule for the publication of the safety evaluation review (SER) will be delayed from the previously planned January 2022. The new schedule regarding the application for a nuclear waste storage facility in Lea County has yet to be determined.