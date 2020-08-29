Latest News from North Carolina

Upcoming Events, Volunteer for Hawkins/Walker, Our Recent Activism

We have lots of news this month from the North Carolina Green Party. Check out our events coming up soon, how to volunteer for the Hawkins/Walker presidential campaign, and some of our recent activism!

"Why the Democrats Are a Dead End for People of Color" Event with Angela Walker

Register for the Zoom event: Wednesday, September 2, 8:00–9:30 p.m.

Join Green Party / Socialist Party 2020 candidate for vice president, Angela Walker, and a panel of other organizers as we discuss how both parties of Wall Street have proven time and time again over the last century that they're a dead-end trap for People of Color and for any substantial change toward our collective survival.

For decades the Democrats have faked left and moved right. They talk about inclusion to get our votes and then they consistently betray us. This is because the Democrats and Republicans are owned by big business nationally and corporate developer money locally and have no intention on changing that. They rule us by buying our political misleadership class, by scaring us away from alternative options, and by keeping us afraid of our own power. But they will never include us in decision-making and certainly never give us power. This is slavery by another means: we need freedom!

This two-party capitalist system is destroying our planet and our communities. We need truly revolutionary change to stop it! In order to fight for real revolutionary change we must organize independently of Wall Street corporate bosses and big-money grants and donors.

Register for the Zoom event: Wednesday, September 2, 8:00–9:30 p.m.

View and share this event on Facebook.

Left Unity Study Group: Frantz Fanon's Wretched of the Earth

Register for the Zoom event: Thursday, September 3, 8:30–10:00 p.m.

The North Carolina Green Party and the Northern Piedmont Chapter of the Socialist Party-USA invite you to join our study group on the writings of revolutionary authors and their contributions to the practice of freeing ourselves from the forces of ecocide, genocide, poverty, war, and imperialism.

Our goal is to develop a better understanding of how we should act in response to these forces, building on the work of those who have trod these paths before us. Collectively, we face both problems that have been charted historically and new problems that arise from the ravages and crises of capitalism and its effects in our time.

Our first work will be Frantz Fanon's Wretched of the Earth. Please register for the Zoom meeting at this link. In this work, Fanon addresses the psychological and physical effects of colonization on the indigenous inhabitants of colonized areas and the response of the colonized peoples to these effects.

Using Fanon's description of struggle for self-determination in French-controlled Algeria, we'll explore what the indigenous of Algeria felt during this struggle and if Fanon's insights can be extended to the struggles of humanity today to achieve a better life for all. Specifically, what practices were engaged in to achieve independence for the people of Algeria? Are those practices relevant to current struggles? What new practices might be deduced from the history of African colonial struggles?

Register for the Zoom event: Thursday, September 3, 8:30–10:00 p.m.

Join our Left Unity Study Group to view this and more political education events on Facebook.

Volunteer with NC Greens for the Hawkins/Walker 2020 Presidential Campaign

NC Greens we are ramping up our get out the vote effort for the Green Party nominees for president and vice president: Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker! Can you help? We need volunteers to phonebank, textbank, design graphics, write letters to the editors in support of our candidates, canvass, flyer, and place signs. Most important, we need volunteer coordinators across the state.

Please visit www.ncgreenparty.org/h20 to sign up as a volunteer!

Better Ballot NC Ranked-Choice Voting Effort

A new group, Better Ballot North Carolina, has formed in North Carolina to pursue the implementation of Ranked-Choice Voting in our state. You are invited to the statewide launch September 12. Ranked-Choice Voting, which has different counting methods for different types of elections (e.g. multi-candidate single-winner or multi-candidate multi-winner races) allows voters to rank their candidates in order of preference. The value of RCV is that it eliminates the argument that a voter's true preference must be sacrificed in favor of an undesirable but "lesser-evil" candidate. With RCV, if the voter's first choice does not win in the first round of vote tabulation, or even if the choice is eliminated in the first round, the voter's second choice then transfers to that candidate, who has lost nothing by being a second choice.

Better Ballot North Carolina is composed of members from a number of different organizations and political proclivities, including North Carolina Greens. Registered in NC as a nonprofit, the group's goal is to educate North Carolinians about the value of Ranked-Choice Voting in offering more candidates with diverse views and ideas.

Visit the group at www.betterballotnc.org, and sign up to attend the statewide launch meeting on September 12.

Resist RNC: Rally & Protest in Charlotte Aug. 24

NCGP members Keenen Altic, Matthew Skolar, and Tony Ndege protesting at Resist RNC

Several NCGP members including Cochairs Tommie James and Tony Ndege and 2018 Green candidate Keenen Altic were present at the recent RNC protests. We heard several strong speakers and advertised upcoming NCGP events. Many protesters were very receptive to our call for independent power from both parties of Wall Street. One member was arrested and is out on bail, marking the second arrest of an NCGP member in the past month for protesting.

Become a Member!

The North Carolina Green Party refuses all corporate contributions, so dues-paying members play a vital role ensuring our state and local organizations have the resources needed to build an independent party for people and planet free from the influence of the 1 percent.

Who can Become a Member of the North Carolina Green Party? North Carolina residents who are registered to vote as "Green" are eligible to become members of the NCGP after they have affirmed Green Party principles (see our 10 Key Values and platform), set their own dues rate using a budget-friendly sliding scale, and initiated payment of those dues. You choose your own dues level on the honor system, based on what you can pay. Note: Residents who are ineligible to vote due to state disenfranchisement (including but not limited to reasons such as age, criminal record, or noncitizen/undocumented status) may also become members. Email the NCGP secretary at secretary@ncgreenparty.org if you feel you are ineligible to vote due to state disenfranchisement. All NCGP members, with the exception of noncitizens, shall pay modest annual dues.

Find Us on Social Media

Like and follow our NCGP Facebook Page. Follow us on NCGP Twitter.

Join our statewide and regional NCGP Facebook groups to connect with Greens:

North Carolina Green Party

Charlotte Area Green Party

Triangle Area Green Party

Triad Area Green Party

Eastern NC Green Party

Western NC Green Party

In solidarity with people and planet against profits,

The North Carolina Green Party

https://www.ncgreenparty.org/