Latest news from the Northwest Indiana Green Party

We are closing out another year of action as the Northwest Indiana Green Party and it has been very busy for our local movement! From our local advocacy around environmental issues, work to bring about Medicare For All, and a few parades we have been around the region with our Green Values. As we continue to grow what we go for our local communities, join us to discover how you can get involved with us in 2023 - and it will be an even busier and exciting year for Greens around the region.

December NWI Green Party Monthly Meeting

Portage Public Library, 1st floor Conference Room

2665 Irving Street, Portage, IN 46368

Sunday, December 11, 2022 - 2:00pm

The Northwest Indiana Green Party (NWI) is returning to Portage for our December strategize. We will be meeting on Sunday, December 11th at 2pm at the Portage Public Library in the 1st floor conference room (enter into the main room of the library and immediately take a right along the wall. Past the audiobooks at the outside window is a door to the conference room). This is the time of action for our local Greens and a great time for you to get involved with us.

The NWI Green Party has been in the proess of redesigning and resourcing our webpage. In order to facilitate our local Green candidates that will be on ballots around the region our website needed some imporvements under the hood. Over the next several week a few new pages will be rolling out as we turn our focus to November 2023!

NWI Green Party Advocates for Garyton Residents

The former DressWell Cleaners site in Portage has contaminated a large portion of the Garyton neighborhood due to decades of illegal dumping. The remediation company that purchased the site three years ago has stalled site cleanup which has hampered cleanup of the homes around the site. IDEM issued in June a warning letter to the company to get started face legal action. The company's tactic is to get the property rezoned to residential with will allow a higher level of cleanup to the site. This means they get more money from the insurance policy while leaving less money to clean up the homes along Central Ave and Blake Street.

Rev. Michael Cooper addressed the Portage Plan Commission as they considered the rezone request and highlighted the situation of the residents and how granting the rezone request would mean there will be less resources for the families living around the site. Due to the hard work of the NWI Green Party including canvasing the neighborhood to let residents know there was a public hearing and speaking at the hearing, the petition was tabled for further legal review. Check our Rev. Cooper's speech.

We Need You to Run for Local Office in 2023

The time is now to explore your run for local elected office in 2023 and your local Greens are here to help. The Northwest Indiana is getting candidates resourced for getting on their ballot. We have three people with campaigns ready to go and we want a lot more candidates running to turn the region Green. Have you been considering make a value-based run to place our environmental, social justice and democracy platform on the ballot? Then this is the time begin to build our coalition in Northwest Indiana! So reach out to us by replying to this email, contacting us through our website (www.nwigreenparty.org), messaging us through Facebook or attending our monthly meeting. Our region needs you to run as a Green in 2023.

