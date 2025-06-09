Latinx Caucus of the Green Party Condemns ICE Paramilitary Raids Across California

The Latinx Caucus of the Green Party of the United States strongly condemns the recent violent and militarized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that terrorized neighborhoods across California, including Los Angeles, San Diego, and San Francisco.

For Immediate Release:

June 9, 2025

For More Information:

Gloria Mattera, Media Coordinator, [email protected] | 202-804-2758

Lily Benavides, Co-Chair, GPUS Latinx Caucus, [email protected] | 202-804-2758

It was a coordinated campaign of state-sponsored intimidation aimed at criminalizing immigrant identity and sowing fear among working families. These actions have led to the detention of over 40 individuals in Los Angeles alone, with operations targeting business hubs such as Fashion District and community gathering areas. In a further escalation, 2,000 National Guard members were deployed into California by the Trump administration—without the consent of the governor—underscoring the authoritarian nature of this crackdown.

Just as Iranian Journalist Ariana Afshar declared in her video, California will not stand for this. Neither will we.

Over the past several days, dozens of our community members have been subjected to masked federal agents armed with rifles, flash-bang grenades, and military tactical gear, who descended without judicial warrants on homes, workplaces, and even family restaurants. These were not isolated actions. This was part of a broader, deliberate escalation of paramilitary tactics—ordered under an administration bent on dehumanization and division. These actions are unacceptable and undermine the principles of justice and due process.

In San Francisco, ICE officers detained at least 15 individuals, including a 3-year-old child, during routine check-ins at the ICE field office. Some families were held overnight without food or clear information about their deportation status.

California has long been home to the largest undocumented population in the United States, and also to some of the deepest values of inclusion, solidarity, and shared humanity. Our communities do not ask for permission to exist—they have always been an inseparable part of this nation’s fabric. They labor tirelessly in fields, factories, and service industries, contributing to the economy and enriching our culture. Targeting them is not only inhumane and counterproductive, it is targeting the soul of America itself.

We call upon state and local leaders across the West Coast to take immediate action to protect our communities. This includes reaffirming sanctuary policies, providing legal support to those detained, and ensuring that local law enforcement does not cooperate with federal immigration enforcement actions that violate civil liberties.

To our community members: you are not alone. We urge you to know your rights, seek legal counsel, and connect with local organizations dedicated to supporting immigrant communities. Together, we will continue to organize, advocate, and resist policies that threaten the well-being of our families and neighbors.

The Latinx Caucus of the Green Party stands in solidarity with all those affected by these raids and remains committed to fighting for a just and equitable society for all.

#StopTheRaids #AbolishICE #SanctuaryForAll #CaliforniaResiste

Contact:

Latinx Caucus, Green Party of the United States

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.latinxgreens.org





