Sign The Petition: Let Matt Hoh Debate!

Matt Hoh is running a strong grassroots campaign in North Carolina’s Senate race. When the political establishment tried to keep him off the ballot, Matt and his supporters fought back and won - after being tied up in legal battles for months. But now those same establishment elites want to lock Matt out of the debates to keep the voters from knowing they have a real choice.

Trying to arrange an exclusive two-party debate that would shut out independent voices like Matt Hoh would be disrespectful to democracy and the people of North Carolina.

In a democracy, voters deserve to hear from all the candidates on their ballot so they can make an informed decision. Just because the establishment candidates have raised tens of millions of dollars from big donors doesn’t mean they should be allowed to silence grassroots candidates.

In a country that claims to “support the troops”, it would be especially hypocritical if the two combat veterans - Matt Hoh and Libertarian Shannon Bray - were kept out of the debates for the exclusive benefit of the Democratic and Republican parties.

We are petitioning media companies and potential debate sponsors to demand that they include Matt Hoh in any debates for North Carolina’s US Senate race. Let Matt debate and let the voters decide!