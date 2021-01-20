Let's inaugurate a movement for peace, ecology and justice

Better dress warmly this morning, because the forecast is -45!

Trump is out the door, and there is no doubt that this is a positive development.

Now we need to turn our gaze toward the deliverables the Biden/Harris administration owes the people of this country.

Biden is now offering $1400 in a one-time stimulus.

We demand $2,000 a Month to All Adults Over Age 16 and $500 per Child for the duration of the crisis.





Biden is expected to immediately sign an executive order to rejoin the Paris Accord, as a nod toward limiting global warming.

We demand a full-strength Green New Deal and an end to fracking and new fossil fuel infrastructure to reverse Zero-to-Negative Carbon Emissions by 2030 and 100% Clean Energy by 2030...now.





Biden calls for Congress to pass additional funding for vaccinations against Covid and to innoculate another 100 million people.

We demand Medicare for All and for Medicare to pick up the tab for vaccinations and treatment so that everyone has access to ongoing health.





Biden calls for a pause on student loan payments.

We demand suspension of student loan payments with 0% interest accumulation for the duration of the pandemic.





Biden calls for a pause on evictions and foreclosures.

We demand the federal government pay rent, mortgage, and utility payments, funded by taxes on the highest incomes.

So you see, the devil is in the details, far beyond the executive orders that merely kick the can down the road. And notice there's no mention of peace initiatives or electoral reforms. We must have transformative change, and it's you, people who held Biden's feet to the fire or who withheld your vote, who have gotten us this far.

Now it's up to you and the rest of us to sustain our opposition to the system as we find it. Today, we inaugurate our grassroots movement for peace, ecology and justice.

We have pledged to keep organizing and building, and since November, we've made a lot of progress so far.

We launched a youth organizing project that will be focused on climate change, Medicare for All, and social justice, all independent of the control of the Democratic Party and its corporate funders.





This weekend marks the first meeting of the Green Socialist Network, an initiative to continue our path toward #LeftUnity, so that the radical/revolutionary Left is again a force for change, not seen since probably the time of Eugene Debs.





We continue to support great organizers in various state parties with data, tech support and strategy.





. We continue to host our weekly live stream, with a predominantly youth-oriented audience, to help expand the consciousness of left-leaning activists.

So you see, we're not finished organizing, and we need your help to keep going. We'd like to inaugurate YOU to be part of this work. Will you commit to making a monthly donation of at least $10 today?

One thing we discovered throughout the 2020 campaign is just how much the Green Party, across the board, needs exactly the type of support we are providing already. In order for us as a party to build power to truly challenge the system, we need to get our house in order. But it definitely takes resources.

We are asking your commitment to building for independent political power by making a monthly donation of at least $10 today.