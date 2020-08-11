Libertarian, Green parties field Black candidates for county executive

In reporting on the primary victory of Dr. Sam Page, Democratic candidate for St. Louis County executive, on August 4,The American noted that “Page will have competition in the November general election. However, he got more votes in the Democratic primary than the winner of the Republican primary (Paul Berry III) while getting less than 40% of the Democratic votes cast.”

Carol Jackson, campaign manager for Elizabeth (Betsey) Mitchell, Green Party candidate for county executive, objected that Page and Berry were reported as the only two candidates for county executive in November.

St. Louis American

By Chris King

In fact, there were two other (uncontested) primary races for county executive, Mitchell with the Green Party and Theo Brown Sr. with the Libertarian Party. They also will be on the ballot on November 3. Here is a complete account of the unofficial final vote totals in the August 4 primary.

Page won a contested Democratic primary with 70,954 votes; a total of 186,190 votes were cast for a Democrat.

Berry won a contested Republican primary with 28,910 votes; a total of 49,867 votes were cast for a Republican.

Brown won an uncontested Libertarian primary with 742 votes.

Mitchell won an uncontested Green primary with 199 votes.