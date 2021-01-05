Looking Ahead to 2021

As we close out 2020, we may feel tired of the struggle, but we can't give up. It is crucial that we maintain our ballot line as an alternative for progressive candidates and a pressure point on the status quo.

In 2021, the Green Party of Texas (GPTX) must focus on recruiting candidates for the 2022 general election. We have collected relevant information for prospective candidates on our website: txgreens.org/candidate_faq. You can help by referring good prospective leaders you may encounter in your community to this information resource & emphasizing the value of not being screened out in a competitive primary. Once an individual files to run for office, GPTX can post a profile & give guidance about the convention process.

2021 is the time to get involved in steering our efforts for 2022. Our Annual State Meeting will be in the summer, when we will elect officers and update by-law & platform documents. GPTX State Executive Committee meets monthly (next on 1/17/21), and volunteers & local representatives are always encouraged to plug in and participate. We also need help with fundraising.

Could you become a sustaining donor or make a donation to help keep GPTX operating?

And remember, you can always connect with us at txgreens.org to become involved and help put people, peace, & planet over profit!



Green Party of Texas

http://www.txgreens.org/