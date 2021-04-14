Save the date for our 2021 convention!

The Maine Green Independent Party 2021 convention will take place on May 22-23

The Maine Green Independent Party is looking forward to bringing together Green Independents from across the state at our 2021 convention, being held May 22-23. We are excited to discuss our goals and organization in a positive manner to move Maine forward.

Pat LaMarche, the 2004 Green Party of the United States nominee for vice president will be our keynote speaker on Sunday, May 23. Pat was the Maine Green Independent Party nominee for governor in 1998 and 2006. As an author, Pat has contributed columns to the Bangor Daily News, Common Dreams and Huffington Post, and has authored several books.

We also have other incredible and exciting speakers in the works, which we will upadate you about as they become confirmed.

Our regular business conducted on Sunday, May 23, will include elections of party officers, setting goals, amending bylaws, passing a budget and deciding which voters are eligible to participate in the Green Independent Party 2022 primary election.

Any enrolled Green who wishes to submit an amendement to our bylaws may do so by emailing the proposed amendment to [email protected] by April 23.

We welcome and encourage all enrolled Green Independents to participate in this year's Direct Democracy forum, held on Saturday, May 22, starting at 6 PM. We want to hear your thoughts on the party's goals and priorities!

The Direct Democracy forum is an opportunity for members to voice thoughts and concerns through writings, poetry, or music, live or pre-recorded. We are requesting presentations of 5 minute durations or less, with videos submitted in advance, which we will broadcast throughout the event.

Please submit video presentations to [email protected]. When submitting your video presentation, please include your legal name and municipality where you are registered to vote so we may confirm your enrollment as a Green Independent.

We would love to hear your thoughts on these questions:

What do you think the party’s goals should be?

What Maine political issues resonate with you?

What current Maine issues should the party take a position on?

Or, you could simply tell us what inspires you as a Green or why you believe our party is an important medium for social change.

Express your thoughts through music or poetry if you wish!

We are excited to hear from you, and we look forward to developing camaraderie and friendship within our community along the way.

Please check out our Facebook Event. More information on how to register will be provided soon.

Candidate Recruitment

Interested in running for office or know somebody who would make a great candidate? We are currently recruiting Green Independent candidates for all offices — municipal, county and statewide. Our electoral committee is working hard to find our future elected officials.

Click here to let us know who is the next amazing Green Independent candidate that we can support!

Candidate Recruitment Form

And as always, we could not do this without your support. We are not a “big money” party. Your grassroots support (and donations) keeps us growing and fighting for the people and environment of Maine.

Thank you for your support.

Donate today.



