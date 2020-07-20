Spotlight on the Maine House Green Independent Minority Office

Zoom webinar hosted by the Maine House Green Independents and the Maine Green Independent Party

July 21, 2020, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. ET

This webinar will feature presentations by three former Maine state representatives who served in the House Green Independent minority caucus. Three Maine Legislatures, the 121st, 122nd and 128th sessions, have had a Green Independent minority office.

Rep. John Eder (G--Portland) was the first Green elected to a state legislature in a general election. Eder was elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2004.

As the first Green in Maine's Legislature, Eder set the precedent for a House Green Independent minority office.

in 2017, Rep. Ralph Chapman (G--Brooksville) and Rep. Henry Bear (G--Houlton Band of Maliseet Tribe) both changed their enrollment to Green Independent, therefore reopening a Green Independent minority office in the State House.

With a minority office, representatives are allowed to hire their own designated partisan staff. Benjamin Meiklejohn was hired in 2018 as the legislative aide for the minority office of the 128th session of the Maine Legislature.

This webinar will serve as a resource for Green candidates in Maine and nationally, regarding how to interact and do business in a governing body through the lens of an alternative party minority office, including both the benefits and challenges that come with it, and how conducting business is different from a Democratic or Republican majority or minority office.

There will be an opportunity for Maine candidates for the Legislature to ask questions of the former representatives, as well as a Q&A session for any participants to ask questions of the panelists.

Zoom Information

When: July 21, 2020 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Topic: SPOTLIGHT: Maine House Green Independent Minority Office

Please click this link below to join the webinar: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89953836181

Or iPhone one-tap:

US: +16468769923,,89953836181# or +13126266799,,89953836181#

Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 646 876 9923 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 408 638 0968

Webinar ID:

899 5383 6181

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kqdT0XIi4

The 2020 Maine Green Independent Party nominees for State House of Representatives include:

House District 22 -- Michael Barden -- Limington and parts of Buxton, Limerick and Standish.

House District 42 -- Carolyn Silvius -- part of Portland.

House District 49 -- Fred Horch -- part of Brunswick

House District 135 -- Benjamin Meiklejohn -- Bar Harbor, Lamoine, Mount Desert