The Maine Lavender Greens is a caucus of the Maine Green Independent Party and one of our most active groups.

The Maine Lavender Greens Caucus held a big meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 4 PM. Maine Green Independents were invited to join our caucus to help put forward a Green vision for the LGBTQIA+ community here in Maine!

For more information about the caucus please email the caucus chair (and co-chair of the party), Jake Kulaw at [email protected].

Follow the caucus on Twitter and Instagram.