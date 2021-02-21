Maine Lavender Greens Caucus
-
The Maine Lavender Greens is a caucus of the Maine Green Independent Party and one of our most active groups.
The Maine Lavender Greens Caucus held a big meeting on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 4 PM. Maine Green Independents were invited to join our caucus to help put forward a Green vision for the LGBTQIA+ community here in Maine!
For more information about the caucus please email the caucus chair (and co-chair of the party), Jake Kulaw at [email protected].
