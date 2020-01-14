Maryland Green Party announces state meeting
BALTIMORE – The Maryland Green Party is excited to announce the date for our State Assembly in 2020.
The annual gathering will be held on Sunday May 31.
Location and Time will be announced in the early months of the new year. The itinerary will include speakers, officer elections, and group discussions and panels. Additionally, presidential nominating convention delegates will be determined.
Additional information will be posted here as it becomes available.
