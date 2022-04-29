Buffalo, NY: May Day is Sunday

Take back May Day as a Workers Celebration!

Join the Erie County Green Party at a May Day Workers Family Picnic as we celebrate International Workers’ Day in solidarity with the workers at Starbucks, Amazon, and all workers fighting to organize in their workplace.

Sunday May 1st at 12 p.m. at Shelters #7-8 at MLK Park in Buffalo.

RSVP on Facebook and spread the word:

https://www.facebook.com/events/1276109602794913



Sponsors include: Starbucks Workers United, Buffalo IAC, Workers World Party, Queen City Workers Center, Buffalo DSA and the Erie County Green Party.

Erie County Green Party

www.facebook.com/eriecountygreens/