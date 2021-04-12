May Day March & Rally
ALBANY, NY – The Upper Hudson Green Party invites you to a rally with speakers at Albany Medical Center on May 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. in a show of solidarity with the nurses' struggle for a fair contract and PPE. The rally will be followed by a short march at 3:00 p.m. to the Washington Park Amphitheater where live music and poetry will be performed with public speakers and space for organizations to table and advertise their relevant causes.
Hosts
Equality for Troy
Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace
Socialist Alternative, Capital District
Capital District DSA
Albany-Cuba Solidarity
Albany New York Club CPUSA
Upper Hudson Green Party
Capital District Socialist Party of New York
Capital District United Left Front
