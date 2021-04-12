May Day March & Rally

ALBANY, NY – The Upper Hudson Green Party invites you to a rally with speakers at Albany Medical Center on May 1 beginning at 1:00 p.m. in a show of solidarity with the nurses' struggle for a fair contract and PPE. The rally will be followed by a short march at 3:00 p.m. to the Washington Park Amphitheater where live music and poetry will be performed with public speakers and space for organizations to table and advertise their relevant causes.

Hosts

Equality for Troy

Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace

Socialist Alternative, Capital District

Capital District DSA

Albany-Cuba Solidarity

Albany New York Club CPUSA

Upper Hudson Green Party

Capital District Socialist Party of New York

Capital District United Left Front