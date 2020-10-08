Meet and treat with Cayetano for Council

Success! Cayetano for Council Brings Attention Across Hawthorne Ward 3 with "Meet & Treat and Coffee With Craig" Events

On Friday October 2nd, the Cayetano for Council Campaign held its "Meet & Treat" kickoff event outside Cayetano's house. He was joined by Green Party Presidential Nominee Howie Hawkins and Green US Senate candidate Madelyn Hoffman. They held a livestream outside while supporters picked up materials, signs and enjoyed their ice cream. Hawkins and Cayetano then went aboard the truck and rode around Ward 3.

Cayetano for Council

https://www.cayetano4council.com

For Immediate Release

October 7, 2020

Contact:

Madelyn Hoffman, GPNJ Communications Chair, mrhlepaix@gmail.com

Candidate: Craig Cayetano, Cayetano4Council@gmail.com

Virginia Rodino, Press Secretary, virginia@howiehawkins.us

Howie Hawkins has been traveling the country campaigning for president and made a few appearances in New Jersey over the weekend. His focus is on elevating down-ballot Green Party campaigns during this cycle and was warmly welcomed to Cayetano's event. You can find out more about his campaign here: https://howiehawkins.us

Madelyn Hoffman, Green US Senate Candidate for New Jersey, made a special appearance as well. She spoke about her campaign, handed out materials, and rode along the route to say hi to the residents. You can follow her campaign here: https://www.hoffmanforsenate.com

This "Meet & Treat" wouldn't have been possible without truck owner Shaker Matar, who is the town's locally permitted ice cream truck, Shaker Ice Cream Inc. He was very accommodating and even helped translate a few conversations with local Arabic families along the route. You can find out more about the services and parties his truck offers by contacting him here: (973)-689-5555

As the Cayetano For Council campaign drove around Ward 3, they met some supporters, but many residents were unaware of the campaign and event. Cayetano said, "I was pleased to hear people say that they had to come out for the ice cream truck since the jingle could be heard from blocks away. We met so many new faces across the ward which were very welcoming and positive to the message and free treat." The event went even longer than expected and didn't wrap up until almost 8:00 p.m.

The campaign continues to build momentum ahead of the mail-in ballots and held its second "Coffee With Craig" on Sunday, October 4th, at the Hawthorne Diner. Cayetano is setting aside time on Sundays to address any questions residents have and to discuss what is on the minds of those in the ward. "I want the people of Hawthorne to know that their future councilman can be easily accessible and wants to hear what's on their minds, as well," said Cayetano.

The campaign is so pleased at the reception to these events and welcomes partnering with even more small businesses win or lose. "I'm committed to this town: our homeowners, renters and small businesses. Let's continue to shop, support, play and eat locally for them. Please consider voting Green row D or at least 6D for Craig in Ward 3 starting October 7th through mail-in ballot or in person, at the polls, with a provisional paper ballot on November 3rd. All the campaign's recent endorsements, news, platform and how to volunteer and donate are located on the campaign website and various social media platforms.

Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter