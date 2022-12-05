Meetings to prepare for 2023 campaigns

The races in 2023 will be in May and the Pacific Green Party is starting to prepare for those, so let us know if you are interested to help get you started or connected.

Current events: Join us at the campaigns meeting; priority issues include supporting railroad workers, ensuring negotiations are included in the Reauthorization Act and reorganizing with CodePink in Oregon.

Mon Dec 12, 8:00pm - Campaigns Committee

Contacting local County elections offices to review of races open for 2023, May elections

Contact allied organizations to identify candidates and races

Defense Reauthorization Act and reorganizing CodePink locals

locals Railroad Workers Solidarity Actions

Other - local actions

Sat Jan 21st 2023: Statewide Convention

Election of 4 out of 7 State Coordinating Committee members will take place January 21st. You must be a supporting member before December 21 to vote on these. Consider running.

We will also go over some important internal bylaw and process revisions, for which we will be having a set of prep meetings:

Bylaw revision prep meetings (link) : Thu Dec 8, 15 and 22 at 7pm and a longer meeting on Jan 7, 10:30am-12:30pm

Sat Mar 18 2023: Statewide Nominating Convention

For meeting times and links, please visit pacificgreens.org/events - upcoming events

In order to be able to vote on our state leadership r internal matters you need to be a supporting member by registering Green Party and donating a minimum of $35 or volunteering time by participating in some of the meetings.

