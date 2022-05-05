Maryland Green Party 2022 Annual Assembly
Annual Assembly + Officer Elections!
The Maryland Green Party is excited to announce our 2022 Annual Assembly is happening, online, on Sunday, June 12th, from 1:00-5:00 p.m. It's free, and Greens can register here. Please stay tuned for details as we finalize our featured speakers.
Want to serve in the Maryland Green Party? We’re seeking candidates for our annual officer elections. We need co-chairs (2), a secretary, a treasurer, a membership coordinator, plus 3 delegates to the National Committee of the US Green Party and 3 alternate delegates. Nominations are due by May 20 at 9:00 p.m.
Voting runs May 22 through June 12. See our Voting and Tabulations page for full details on election procedures. We'll also be voting on bylaws revisions; watch your inbox for news on these proposals about May 13.
We look forward to seeing you June 12!
Liv and Mary
Liv Romano, Co-Chair
Mary Rooker, Co-Chair
