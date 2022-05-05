Maryland Green Party 2022 Annual Assembly

Want to serve in the Maryland Green Party? We’re seeking candidates for our annual officer elections. We need co-chairs (2), a secretary, a treasurer, a membership coordinator, plus 3 delegates to the National Committee of the US Green Party and 3 alternate delegates. Nominations are due by May 20 at 9:00 p.m.

Voting runs May 22 through June 12. See our Voting and Tabulations page for full details on election procedures. We'll also be voting on bylaws revisions; watch your inbox for news on these proposals about May 13.

We look forward to seeing you June 12!