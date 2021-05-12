Green Independent Party convention registration now open!

Keynote Speaker: Pat LaMarche | Featured Speakers: Cheri Honkala, Jill Stein & Dawn Neptune Adams

PORTLAND, ME – The Maine Green Independent Party 2021 convention will be held on Saturday May 22 and Sunday May 23 by Zoom video conferencing.

All registration information and convention materials may be found on our website.

The Saturday May 22 Direct Democracy Forum, held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (possibly later) will be a social event for Greens to share ideas. We are accepting video presentations of 5 minutes or less from enrolled Green Independents, to be broadcast during the event. Please forward to [email protected] by May 20.

All official business will be conducted on Sunday May 23, including elections of officers, bylaws amendments, setting of goals and passage of a budget.

We are very excited to present our first ever all-female cast of party all-stars as featured speakers this year. They will all be speaking on Sunday's business day.

First, our keynote speaker is our own Pat LaMarche, who twice ran for Maine's governor as a Green Independent and also ran for vice president as the Green Party of the United States nominee in 2004. Pat has an amazing story to tell and we look forward to her seeing her!

Our other featured speakers include another former Green vice presidential nominee, Cheri Honkala, twice presidential nominee Jill Stein, and our own party liaison to the Wabanaki Nation, Dawn Neptune Adams.

Enrolled Green Independents who want to participate must register in advance for either or both days of the convention. Please note, there are two separate registrations required for the Saturday and Sunday events. Please make sure to register for both events if you wish to attend both, or, if only attending one day, register for the correct day. When registering, members must enter the name and address on file in the State of Maine voter list so that we may confirm their enrollment as Green Independents.

Direct Democracy Forum

Saturday, May 22

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m

Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUvd-qvrD0vGtJ20pKY_qxRtuSWCrNHcvdL

Business Day

Sunday, May 23

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Register at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZYqfuyvrTIsEtP6kwS4ZxYJYRMEEojjyNTo

Applicants that are verified as enrolled Green Independents will be considered registrants and sent additional information by email about how to enter the convention. Registrants will also be provided with an online ballot to cast their votes for the various officer elections in the Maine Green Independent Party.

Please note that we can only confirm registrations for those whom we can confirm are enrolled Green Independents from the voter lists available to us. If you enrolled Green Independent within the last few weeks, we may need to contact your municipal clerk to verify enrollment. Please do not wait until the last minute to register. We encourage members to register immediately, even if they are unsure if they will attend.

Registration will be open until 10 a.m., May 23.

As we begin accepting registrations, it may initially take a few days for us to verify the enrollment information and provide information on how to access the convention and voting ballots. Please keep an eye out for emails in the days after registering. The closer we get to the convention, the more regularly and quickly registrations will be processed. Each registrant will be given their own unique code to access the convention ballots.

Convention packet information and documents are currently posted on our website and a link will be provided to registrants.

If you are not enrolled in the Green Independent Party in Maine, you will be able to watch a live stream of the convention at https://www.facebook.com/mainegreens.

Lastly, but most importantly, please donate a convention registration fee at https://www.mainegreens.org/donate. Checks may also be mailed to Maine Green Independent Party, PO Box 10345, Portland, ME 04104.

The recommended donation is $20, but any amounts are accepted. Nobody will be denied registration for inability to pay.

Our annual convention accounts for the largest portion of our annual budget and your genorosity to help fund the party is appreciated.

Thanks for being Green and we'll see you on the 22nd and 23rd!.