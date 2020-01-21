MLK Jr. Day — We must understand this one thing

On the day of our nation's official celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, we wish you solidarity and strength. As Greens with a radical commitment to the pillars of Social Justice and Nonviolence, we commemorate and give praise to Dr. King's legacy.

As a party, we are committed to defeating the "the giant triplets of racism, extreme materialism, and militarism" Dr. King identified as threats to all peoples. We see how white supremacy fuels both the oppression of people of color at home and the bombing and invasion of other nations. And the United States' latest acts of war against Iran again demonstrate how Dr. King's assessment of the U.S. as the "greatest purveyor of violence in the world today" is as true in 2020 as it was in 1967.

The bi-partisan nature of the U.S. war machine, and the threat it poses to us all, makes the Green Party necessary. So please contribute to the Green Party today so we can continue building a party that "see(s) the war as an enemy of the poor."

At the time Dr. King gave that 1967 speech, titled “Beyond Vietnam – A Time to Break Silence,” Democrat Lyndon Johnson was president. Johnson was essential to passing historic civil rights and anti-poverty legislation Dr. King fought for years prior, and yet Dr. King did not hold back from calling out Johnson as part of an inherently destructive, bi-partisan system of war and profit.

Since we refuse corporate cash and the corporate media does everything it can to silence alternatives to the war parties, we are counting on contributions from people like you to keep fighting for justice at home and peace abroad.

Dr. King said:

...we must come to see that peace is not merely a distant goal we seek, but that it is a means by which we arrive at that goal.

The Green Party has been dedicated to that principle since our founding. We are the only party with that kind of fundamental commitment to ending the "triple evils". Be part of that fight in 2020! Please give today.





Peace,

Trahern Crews and Tony Ndege

Co-Chairs

Green Party of the United States

P.S. Trump has proven there is no risk he won't take to boost his chances at re-election. And our twisted, spoiled election system is again making people feel like they have to choose a lesser-evil instead building the real democracy we deserve and desperately need. Help us meet these tremendous challenges in 2020 by becoming a Monthly Sustainer. Whatever you can give per month — $10, $20 or even $50 — all adds up and it all helps!

Photograph of Martin Luther King, Jr. courtesy of the Library of Congress.

Photographer Marion S. Trikosko

U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection.