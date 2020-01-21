MLK Opposed Exploitation, War and Racism. So do we.

“We must recognize that we can’t solve our problem now until there is a radical redistribution of economic and political power… this means a revolution of values and other things. We must see now that the evils of racism, economic exploitation and militarism are all tied together… you can’t really get rid of one without getting rid of the others… the whole structure of American life must be changed. America is a hypocritical nation and [we] must put [our] own house in order.”

Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Report to SCLC Staff, May 1967.

CHICAGO – As we commemorate the life and struggles of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., today, we are once again called upon to recognize the difference between the “sanitized” version of Dr. King that is generally presented to us in the corporate media and the activist for peace, justice and redistribution of wealth that he was in real life. The corporate media like to focus on his faith, commitment to non-violence in the face of oppression, his “I Have a Dream” speech – and not much else. They certainly don’t want people to read or reflect upon his “Beyond Vietnam” address one year prior to his assassination or his other later works condemning militarism, war, and the societal structure that generates them.

The corporate usurpers of King’s legacy would not want people to recognize how that legacy has been co-opted and perverted by the corporate-sponsored political parties, as Glen Ford, executive editor of Black Agenda Report, explains in this incisive, no-punches-pulled essay.

As a political party dedicated to ending racism and all forms of oppression, economic exploitation, militarism and war, the Green Party provides a vehicle for carrying on Dr. King’s work on the political field, uncorrupted by corporate money and influences. We are active in the peace movement, active in the environmental movement, active in numerous causes seeking a just redistribution of wealth and an end to poverty, privation and prejudice.

But we also want to move beyond mere protest. We seek to advance these causes by campaigning for and winning government office. We want to use the power of the state to serve the public good, not the interests of a small class of profiteers whose system is causing so much death and destruction.

We have a lot to accomplish in 2020. If you have not already done so, please join our party and get involved in our efforts to accomplish these goals.

This Saturday: No war on Iran! U.S. out of Iraq!

U.S. aggression against Iran threatens to begin yet another disastrous, bloody war. The U.S. has declined for now to carry out further military strikes against Iran, but the imposition of even harsher U.S. imposed sanctions is an economic war that will claim the lives of thousands of Iranians. The people of the world must fight back and demand: No war on Iran! U.S. out of Iraq!

On Saturday, January 25, actions across the world will oppose a new war. Now is the time for all those opposed to war to speak up. Please join us.

In Chicago: Saturday, Jan. 25th from Noon–3:00 p.m.

Corner of Wabash & Wacker (near Trump Tower)

https://www.facebook.com/events/506162403439884/

In Carbondale: Saturday, Jan. 25th from Noon-2:00 p.m.

Carbondale Town Square, corner of Main St. (westbound Hwy. 13) and North Illinois Ave. (northbound Hwy. 51)

https://www.facebook.com/events/467074877302910/

Other events may be organized and listed by Saturday: Check this page for updates – or organize and list one of your own!

Save the date: Green Party Spring Conference Coming February 29th!

Our Spring Conference (membership meeting) will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Third Unitarian Church, 301 N. Mayfield, Chicago, Illinois. We should have a pretty full agenda, as we discuss petition planning and strategizing for campaign 2020, election of officers, amendments to our by-laws, possible selection of a U.S. Senate candidate, selection process for our presidential ticket – and more. We expect to cap things off late afternoon/early evening with a forum for recognized Green Party presidential candidates, and an evening social and dinner. Please mark your calendars now, and plan on joining us that day. Remember: You have to be a dues-paying memberof the party to participate in decision-making, so if you have not yet joined, this would be a good time to take care of that task.

Our 2020 ballot-access drive is coming up fast. Please help us hit the ground running!

Due to the ridiculously unfair ballot access laws in Illinois, it is a major ordeal to get our candidates on the ballot, especially for national or statewide office. But you can help us get off to a great start by volunteering to help out, donating to our ballot access fund, and/or pledging to sign our petition when the petitioning period begins. If every Illinois voter receiving this newsletter made a commitment to sign our petition, we could meet over 20 percent of our goal right off the bat!

For more information on the ballot access drive and to learn how you can help, please visit our Ballot Access 2020 information page.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday, January 28th, Carbondale: The Case for Banning Throwaway Plastics, The Varsity Center Exhibition Room, 418 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale, 6:30-8 p.m.

Despite being one of the most pervasive materials on the planet, plastic and its impact on human health is poorly understood. Yet exposures to plastic are expanding into new areas of the environment and food chain as existing plastic products fragment into smaller particles and concentrate toxic chemicals. As plastic production increases, this exposure will only grow.

Our basic thesis is that we must move beyond extremely problematic efforts to recycle plastics and move toward a major phase-out of plastics, especially the incredible quantities of throwaway plastics currently overwhelming the eco-system. We will have a brief presentation and sharing of materials followed by a discussion on how to move forward, locally and otherwise.

Tuesday, Feb. 4th, Carbondale: 2020 Margie Parker Teach-In for Peace

Carbondale Civic Center, 200 S. Illinois Ave. Carbondale. 6:00 P.M. Social Hour catered by Cristaudo’s, Presentation about Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival.

7:00 P.M. Natasha Erskine, Deputy Coordinator Chicago Veterans for Peace:

My Journey: From Active Duty to Discovering Pieces of Peace.



Natasha is a native of Chicago’s South Side; in high school she was a member of JROTC and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force during her senior year. Natasha gained a myriad of experience and expertise while assigned across four operational commands; eleven assignments and combat deployments. Natasha retired after 20 years in 2016.

While stationed in Northwest Florida, the murders of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, and the rise of nationalist and racist ideology in the area reignited Natasha's focus on connecting and organizing in the community. Natasha remains a passionate connector, sharing knowledge and grassroots organizing, canvassing for causes and campaigns across a myriad of states and marginalized communities.



The event is free and open to the public and is part of Nonviolent Carbondale’s 11 Days for Peace. See www.nonviolentcarbondale.org for more information.



Sponsors of the Margie Parker Teach-In include the Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois, the Carbondale Public Library, Nonviolent Carbondale, Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, the Southern Illinois Quaker Meeting, Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship Social Action Committee and the Shawnee Green Party.

Wed. Feb. 12th, Wheaton: DuPage Greens February Meeting, 7-8:30pm, DuPage Greens Office, 213 S. Wheaton Ave, Wheaton, IL, Main Floor Conference Room, Facebook Event

The proposed agenda will be emailed to members prior to the meeting. Note that our meetings are always held at 7pm on the second Wednesday of the month. If you cannot make it, please send us a message to request an update.

Saturday, February 15th, Warrenville: Green Party Forum: Ecosocialism and the Green New Deal, Sat., Feb. 15th, 11am – 1pm, Warrenville Public Library, West Room, 28W751 Stafford Place, Warrenville, IL

The vast majority of us are concerned about the looming specter of mass extinction of our children and grandchildren as a result of global warming. The worldwide scientific community concurs. We must take action immediately!

More details and how to RSVP…

Reminders/Ongoing:

Please sign and share this petition calling upon Governor Pritzker “to use his authority as governor of Illinois to impose an immediate ban on the granting of all new drilling permits for oil and natural gas that use any and all forms of hydraulic fracturing.”

Please support the Embassy Protectors Defense Committee.

