Green Party of Minnesota Statement on Shooting

The Green Party of Minnesota (GPMN) was horrified and saddened by the assassination of State Representative and Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman (DFL-34B) and her husband, and the attempted assassination of State Senator John Hoffman (DFL-34) and his wife.

We offer our deepest condolences to the family of State Rep. Hortman and all those who knew and loved her. We are grateful for her two decades of outstanding service to the people of Minnesota. She will be missed, and her work will not be forgotten.

We wish for a speedy recovery to State Sen. Hoffman and his wife.

GPMN denounces any and all forms of violence and urges all elected and community leaders to denounce this as well. We are guided by our ten key values, one of which is non-violence, and are committed to upholding this value for a more peaceful world.

Rachel Braaten

GPMN CC Co-Chair

MN GPUS Delegate

GPUS Eco-Action Co-Chair

HedFex Membership Liaison