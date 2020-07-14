The Money Power Revolution: From Private Debt to Public Money

Hosted by Joe Bongiovani, Sue Peters, Mary Sanderson, Howard Switzer

Masses of people world-around are standing up against state violence which has put the plutocracy back on its heels. We face a protracted depression and environmental extremes, with a dysfunctional political system corrupted by big private money power. Many small businesses collapse while huge fortunes are made by a few. Panicked consumers stockpile paper, food, and weapons. The government’s reaction is inconsistent and ineffectual. Ordinary commerce grinds to a halt; investors can find no safe assets. Political factionalism grows more intense as everything falls apart. The conditions for revolution are being met.

The Banking and Monetary Reform Committee will share information on how revolutions are funded and explore the ways in which we can fund our own. We will reveal how money is the key driver of climate, war, social injustice and capitalism, and how changing the money system can mitigate or eliminate these problems.

We will also explain the unusual activity that has been going on at the Fed over the last 6 months, that describes the beginning of a bigger bailout of the banks than 2008. This provides an opportunity to raise public awareness of how we can change this private for-profit credit-money system of debt-slavery to a just sovereign money system dedicated to the general welfare.