Moore-Miller Administration Received More Than $36,000 From Frederick Stadium Proponent. Ellis Campaign Says "Hands Off" to Administration

Baltimore, MD — Green Party gubernatorial candidate Andy Ellis today condemned what he described as “deeply troubling political interference” by the Moore-Miller Administration in local zoning decisions tied to a proposed stadium in Frederick. The controversial project—championed by a wealthy campaign donor and already drawing opposition from residents—raises questions about the influence of big money on local development.

Andy Ellis for Governor

www.gogreen2026.com

For Immediate Release

July 15, 2025

Contact:

[email protected]

The involvement of the Moore-Miller Administration is concerning given the financial connections between Governor Wes Moore, Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, and Sanjay Govil, a prominent Democratic Party donor and owner of the Washington Freedom cricket team who stands to benefit from approval of the stadium proposal.

Campaign finance records indicate that Sanjay Govil, his family, and his affiliated businesses donated at least $36,000 to the Moore and Miller campaigns during the 2022 gubernatorial cycle—consisting entirely of maximum $6,000 contributions, the legal limit under campaign finance law. In addition, they contributed more than $70,000 to the Democratic Central Committee of Maryland. The history of political giving to Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller dates back to 2010, and Federal Election Commission records show that Govil, his family and his business entities have funneled more than $1 million to candidates, state parties, and political action committees (PACs) nationwide.

Ellis urged the Moore-Miller Administration to step back from influencing related Frederick Planning Board and Frederick City Council decisions. He emphasized the importance of unbiased local governance, particularly in an election year.

“I grew up in Frederick, and I am active on policies related to sports stadiums in Maryland, so I’ve been aware of the issue,” Ellis stated. “But when the Moore-Miller Administration publicly weighed in, it prompted me and our campaign volunteers to follow the money trail. What we found is troubling. Residents already face an uphill battle against billionaire investors. They shouldn’t have to contend with interference from the Governor’s office.”

Ellis encouraged Frederick residents to remain engaged, emphasizing that local communities should decide their own development and zoning decisions free from undue political pressure or influence from large campaign donors.

“It’s essential that our communities remain people-powered and locally driven,” Ellis said. “We need transparency and accountability, not influence peddling and political interference.”