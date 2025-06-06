Mountain Party Renews Call for Accountability in WV Democratic Party Leadership

The West Virginia Mountain Party renews its call for the West Virginia Democratic Party to denounce the illegal, mudslinging mailers sent to Wheeling residents last year and to reprimand any West Virginia Democratic Party officers who may have been involved in their production and distribution. The bizarre mailers attacked the Mountain Party, its candidates, and Chair Dylan Parsons.

According to the Wheeling Free Press — which was the first and only media outlet to publish an investigation into the mailers — Anand Patel, former manager of the Wheeling Inn and romantic partner of WV Democratic Party Secretary Jenny Craig, ordered and paid over $14,500 for the illegal mailers. Patel faces 22 misdemeanor charges which could carry up to $10,000 in fines and up to five years in jail.

While Craig has not yet been charged for the mailers allegedly sent out by her partner, the Mountain Party calls on the WV Democratic Party to clarify the extent of Craig's knowledge of and participation in these illegal election activities. The Mountain Party also demands that Craig, if she had knowledge of the illegal election activities, resign her positions within the Democratic Party.

In a political climate where right-wing extremists in the Republican Party are attempting to weaken election transparency and integrity, anyone who illegally aids in public distrust of our election processes must be held accountable. The Mountain Party will continue to fight against dark money, corruption, and election interference.