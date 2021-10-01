Mountain Party supports mobilization to defend reproductive rights

CHARLESTON, WV 一 The West Virginia Mountain Party joins the progressive coalition of organizations for the defense of reproductive rights. In coordination with the Women’s March, rallies will be held this Saturday across the United States to protest the abortion ban in Texas and to stand in solidarity with women in their struggle for liberation.

Rallies Throughout West Virginia for this Saturday October 2nd:

Charleston – Back of the State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, at 3:30 pm

– Back of the State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, at 3:30 pm Elkins – Randolph County Courthouse at Noon

– Randolph County Courthouse at Noon Lewisburg – Virtual, Zoom Link, Meeting ID: 863 8985 2439 Passcode: 732690

– Virtual, Zoom Link, Meeting ID: 863 8985 2439 Passcode: 732690 Martinsburg – Sidewalk of 301 N Queen Street at 10:00 am

– Sidewalk of 301 N Queen Street at 10:00 am Morgantown – Monongalia County Courthouse, 243 High Street, at 10:00 am

– Monongalia County Courthouse, 243 High Street, at 10:00 am Wheeling – Heritage Port & Veterans Memorial Amphitheater, 1201 Water Street, at Noon

To see events in neighboring states visit: map.womensmarch.com.

We will continue to stand on the side of personal privacy and a woman’s right to control her own reproductive functions without interference from private citizens and government.

