Candidate Brody-Andrew Mulligan receives key endorsement from Green Party of Texas

HOUSTON – Brody-Andrew Mulligan, who is running for Texas House of Representatives, District 92, has received endorsement from the Green Party of Texas. Mr. Mulligan is a respected lifelong member of his community in the mid-cities, and is an accomplished symphonic musician & music educator.

Mr. Mulligan’s primary platform goals are:

Expand Medicaid in Texas;



Provide enhanced education through state programs to increase teacher pay and promote quality of instruction to maintain and attract new businesses to the mid-cities;



Treat the taxpayer dollar with the respect it deserves;



Provide additional tax relief for low and middle income earners;



Legalize cannabis and promote the development of businesses licensed to sell cannabis and cannabis products;



Defend our friends who have immigrated to the United States, and fight for immigration rights and reform in the legislative session;



Defend LGBTQIA+ rights, including passing legislation to defend against discrimination in the workplace and schools;



Double public transportation access via the Trinity Railway Express to our Major Cities;



Establish fee-free public education for trade schools, and all Texas Public Community colleges.

The Green Party of Texas is honored to announce Mr. Mulligan’s endorsement. “This an important step forward in our commitment to Brody Andrew Mulligan”, Diane Wood, Co-Chair of the Tarrant County Green Party” stated, “and when elected, indicates voter confidence that the Green Party will fight for them.”