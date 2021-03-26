Pittsburgh City Council candidate Connor Mulvaney receives two key endorsements

PITTSBURGH, PA -- Mobility activist Connor Mulvaney received two key endorsements this week in his run for Pittsburgh City Council District 4.



The Green Party of Pennsylvania (GPPA) endorsed Connor on March 15 after a vote by their General Assembly, encompassing delegates representing all the local Green Parties in the state. “I’ve been following the start-up of Connor’s campaign with excitement as he brings great energy to both the GPPA and progressive Pittsburgh politics necessary for all of Pennsylvania. I very happily voted to endorse him,” said GPPA Co-chair Tina Olson.

The Democratic Socialists of America's Pittsburgh Chapter also voted to support Mulvaney. In a statement issued on social media after the March 16 meeting, DSA Pittsburgh said it believes Connor’s campaign is an opportunity “to build a Pittsburgh & Allegheny County for the many -- not the privileged few.”



The Brookline resident’s campaign is focused on issues around housing, mobility, environment and public health and is calling for a budget for District 4 that will put the community first. A union laborer, sustainable development organizer and mobility advocate, Connor is committed to working for Pittsburgh’s southern neighborhoods. He understands the challenges that the 21st Century poses to working people in Pittsburgh.



“We need to rebuild our infrastructure, economy and communities to be more resilient,” Connor said. “District 4 deserves a working-class representative who has a vision for the issues we face.”



Connor is currently gathering nomination signatures. He lives with his partner Christine and their dogter, Lucy. When he’s not working, you might see him running, riding his bike or walking Lucy around District 4.



