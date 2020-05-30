Statement on the murder of George Floyd and solidarity protests around New York State

ALBANY, NY – The Green Party of New York is outraged by the murder of George Floyd by former officer Derek Chauvin while fellow officers menacingly kept distressed and concerned by-standers at bay. The evidence is unequivocal that Chauvin and the other former officers killed Floyd and all of them need to be arrested, charged, and convicted for their crimes. The arrest of Derek Chavuin, while a welcome development, must be followed with the same for the other former officers.

Police murders of black and brown men and women continue with immunity while local, state and Federal politicians either offer ineffective solutions or worse yet are complicit in perpetuating the racist policies that allow these heinous acts to keep happening. The police force in Minneapolis, and across America, is shot through with racism and classism. While holding the offending officers accountable is absolutely necessary, and community control of police is an improvement, in the end the police must be dismantled as part of dismantling racist and classist systems of oppression.

The Green Party of New York stands in solidarity with our Green Party comrades in Minneapolis/St. Paul who have organized and participated in peaceful protests over the past few days including GPUS national co-chair Trahern Crews. During this COVID-19 pandemic we believe we are obliged to protect ourselves and take responsibility for public safety but our voices will not be silenced when injustice and racism result in the murder of our black and brown brothers and sisters. We encourage Green Party members to participate in solidarity actions in the coming days according to your comfort level.

Solidarity Actions Around The State:

Albany: Saturday May 30, 1:00 p.m., Townsend Park. https://www.facebook.com/events/253501902528002/

Binghamton: Sunday May 31, 1:00 p.m., Binghamton High School (Main St)& March ti Recreation Park (Binghamton) approximately 1 mile. All Welcome,Dress in Black, Don’t forget your mask & physical distancing. Bring Banners & Posters.

Buffalo: Black Lives Matter Protest Against Police Brutality on Saturday at 5:00 p.m., Buffalo City Hall, 65 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14202 They are tying in with an incident here last week where a young black man was beaten by police. Buffalo PD has also increased checkpoints. Cariol Horne who was our candidate last year for Erie County Legislature has been filming these police stops and posting the videos on Facebook.

New York City: Saturday: Harlem’s Solidarity for George Floyd 1:00 p.m., 125 Street & Adam Clayton Powell Blvd

New Paltz: Sunday, May 31, 1:00 p.m. - starting at Elting Library, corner Main and North Front.—masks and distancing required. Driving alongside encouraged.

