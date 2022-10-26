14 days until the election: My thoughts on America's wars.
We need members of Congress who aren't afraid of the generals and aren't lusting for weapons industry donations. We owe that to the millions dead & ruined in these wars with no accountability #ncsen #ncpol #15Issues15Days
