North Carolina Green Party 2021 statewide winter gathering

Saturday, February 13, from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Zoom.

Preregistration required.

Join us for the North Carolina Green Party's (NCGP) 2021 Winter Gathering. Due to pandemic restrictions, we will be conducting the gathering via Zoom on Saturday, Feb 13, from 1PM-6PM. We will conduct NCGP business and provide updates and presentations. If you would like to participate, you must join NCGP as a registered Green and dues-paying member by Friday Feb 12. Here is the link to join NCGP and get a free ebook: https://www.ncgreenparty.org/membership-drive.

All NCGP members are encouraged to attend. Nonmember prospects who are interested in joining the NCGP are also welcome to attend as observers, though only members may vote on party business. More info and registration at https://www.ncgreenparty.org/winter-gathering-2021.