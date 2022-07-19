These states need ballot access help *right now*

The Democrats’ scandalous campaign to purge Green Party candidate Matthew Hoh from the U.S. Senate ballot in North Carolina has attracted national attention. Now, Matthew and the North Carolina Green Party are fighting back and need your support, so make sure to spread the word and keep this battle in the spotlight!

We know the two corporate parties work to suppress Green candidates across the country, and we have requests from three more states who need immediate help. First up is Pennsylvania:

The Green Party of Pennsylvania needs your help to ensure there's a Green choice on the ballot in PA this year. We need at least 5000 signatures before July 29th, 2022, and we're over halfway there now -- your help will get us to the goal! We're working to do this in three ways, and ask you to support one of the following:

VOLUNTEER to circulate a petition and get signatures from voters at public events! Contact us and we can get you materials to petition on your own or connect you with teams in Pittsburgh or elsewhere! (Out of state volunteers are welcome and appreciated! Just check with us for materials and how to join a team closest to you.)



SIGN a petition yourself if you are a registered voter in PA! If you're unable to volunteer, we can mail you a petition; you sign it, get your friends, family, or neighbors to sign, and mail it right back! Request a petition online.



DONATE to help us cover petition expenses, filing fees, and legal costs if you're unable to sign or volunteer!

Learn more about the slate of Green candidates in PA and how to sign up to volunteer, sign a petition, or donate at greenslate2022.com!

The Missouri Green Party is also in the petition trenches and could use a hand:

The Missouri Green Party is winding up petitioning to regain ballot access. We need to submit 10,000 signatures (plus as large a cushion as possible to compensate for any that are disallowed) by August 1st. So far, we have about 7,000 with an all-volunteer effort. We are asking for donations to help us meet our deadline, to cover expenses for members from rural areas and smaller cities to travel to St. Louis or Kansas City where petitioning is more efficient at large events, and to compensate petitioners who need a little help making ends meet.

If successful, we will have candidates on the ballot in November for U.S. Senate (an open seat election), State Auditor, and two U.S. House districts. If either our Senate or Auditor candidate earns 2% of the vote, we have guaranteed ballot access through 2026, including the 2024 Presidential election. This will increase our competitiveness and capacity to support Greens in other states.

Please donate online (any amount is greatly appreciated). Write "Petitioning" in the second field under “Billing Address” so we know how your donation should be used.

And we have an SOS from the Green-Rainbow Party of Massachusetts:

We urgently need your help getting our statewide slate on the ballot, which could lead to regaining major party status and securing ballot access for our 2024 federal and presidential candidates!

This year, the Green-Rainbow Party is down several key volunteers for various reasons and we must rely heavily on a professional petitioner to collect the 5000 verified signatures needed. The deadline is approaching at the end of July and our campaigns need to pay (a very modest amount compared to any petition firm) for the work that we are truly grateful for.

Donate online to both of our statewide candidates, Juan Sanchez Secretary of the Commonwealth and Gloria Caballero Roca for Massachusetts Auditor so we can fund a successful finish to this petition drive!

We also need volunteer petitioners ASAP — even if you can only volunteer for just one day or event. Email our volunteer organizer to get started.

Our 5,000 valid signatures must be turned in to Board of Registrars of Voters or Election Commissioners for each respective town/city on each petition page by 5PM, August 2nd.

If you would like to see Green candidates on the Massachusetts ballot in 2022, and the possibility of our presidential candidate being on the ballot in 2024, you can help by donating equally to our candidates Gloria and Juan (as they must split the cost evenly per campaign finance law in MA).

There you have it: three opportunities to put Green Party candidates on the ballots of millions of registered voters. All of these candidates and state parties only ask that you do what you can: any help you provide will make an impact.

P.S. This weekend's Green Party Annual National Meeting will feature master class-level presentations on how to support the movement for nationwide, fair ballot access. We are holding registration open a little while longer, so register today! And make sure to grab your ticket for Saturday's live comedy show fundraiser with the amazing Katie Halper.