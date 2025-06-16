Nevada Green Rhythm – June 2025 Edition

Messaging Communication System Update

June’s meeting focused on drafting a contract and exploring patent options for Organizing Director Jacob Ford’s technological innovations. The primary objective was to safeguard the application from misuse, exploitation, or abuse by bad-faith entities while establishing a robust security framework for intellectual property protection within Nevada Green Party Tech.

Voter Registration Drive

Co-Chair Eric LaRue is coordinating efforts to ensure regular participation in Las Vegas’ First Friday event, as well as organizing attendance at upcoming festivals across Nevada’s counties. Excitement is especially high for the Cantaloupe Festival, which everyone is eagerly anticipating!

Indigenous Voter Outreach

The Nevada Green Party is committed to building partnerships that empower Indigenous communities. As part of this effort, we intend to reach out to the Native Voters Alliance Nevada to explore opportunities for voter outreach and civic engagement within tribal nations. Our goal is to support voter registration drives, advocate for accessible polling locations on tribal lands, and provide educational resources on key ballot measures affecting Indigenous sovereignty, environmental protections, and community well-being. By fostering connections with Native leaders and activists, we aim to amplify Indigenous voices in Nevada’s political landscape, reinforcing equity, self-determination, and systemic change.

Dismissed and Disenfranchised

During our open discussion, we shared personal stories about how we found a home in the Green Party—a place where our voices matter. A common thread emerged: the experience of being overlooked, dismissed, and disenfranchised by the top-down structures of the two major parties. Their abandonment of the principles that once inspired civic engagement left many of us searching for a political movement that truly prioritizes equality and representation. Together, in the Green Party we are building a space that reflects those values, advocating for the people who have been left behind and working toward a shared vision of justice and accountability.

The Nevada Green Party is the “We Party”, the Party of Solutions! Don’t ever forget that YOU are a part of WE.

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, please email us at: [email protected]

Check out or latest swag here:

https://nvgreenparty.org/store

Donate to the Nevada Green Party here:

https://nvgreenparty.org/donate/

Co-Chair: Ms. Margery Hanson

Co-Chair: Mr. ​Eric LaRue

Organizing Director: Jacob Ford

Historian: Ms. Andrea Warzlow

Treasurer: Ms. Margery Hanson

Clark County At Large Member: Mr. Daniel Alves

Nye County At Large Member: Mr. Robert Hanson

Phone: GPNV Office (775) 298-6847

https://www.facebook.com/NevadaGreenParty

https://www.instagram.com/nevadagreenparty

https://bsky.app/profile/nevadagreenparty.bsky.social

https://twitter.com/nvgreenparty

https://www.linkedin.com/in/nevada-green-party-7219261a7

https://.tiktok.com/@greenpartynv

[email protected]