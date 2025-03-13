New Mexico Secretary of State Says Green Party is Ballot-Qualified

On March 12, the New Mexico Secretary of State determined that the Green Party of New Mexico is a qualified minor party. The law required parties that ran a presidential candidate to poll at least one-half of 1% for president last November. The initial election returns had said the party met the vote test by three votes, but later the official results were revised and said the party had missed it by six votes. The reason for the ambiguity had never been explained.

Ballot Access News

By Richard Winger

March 12,2025

The Green Party is the only ballot-qualified minor party in New Mexico. None of the others got as much as one-half of 1% last year for president.