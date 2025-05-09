New York Needs Health Care for All!

The New York Health Act (NYHA) lobby day in March was a great success, but there is much more work to do in getting it passed by the State Legislature so every New Yorker can have safe, quality and affordable health care. The Green Party of New York hosted a zoom webinar on April 28 to explain more about NY Health Act. (NYHA) lobby day in March was a great success, but there is much more work to do in getting it passed by the State Legislature so every New Yorker can have safe, quality and affordable health care.hosted a zoom webinar on April 28 to explain more about NY Health Act.

When healthcare is compared to other similar industrialized nations the US spends more, has poor healthcare outcomes, widespread socioeconomic disparities, doesn't cover everyone, and rampant medical debt destroys lives. Despite New York having relatively “progressive” healthcare policies, approximately 1 million residents have NO health insurance and suffer from the healthcare system’s ill effects. The New York Health Act (NYHA); S3425/A1466 is an active bill in the New York state legislature that could radically transform healthcare access by guaranteeing comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for EVERY person living AND working in New York regardless of income, job status, or immigration status.

The NYHA would create a Single Payer/Medicare for All type system in NY state, eradicating premiums, co-pays, and deductibles. Despite the NYHA having recently passed the NY State Assembly four years in a row and having a current majority co-sponsorship in the Senate, many New Yorkers are not even aware of this bill.

Why we need the NYHA

Details of the NYHA how it will work, cost, coverage, etc.

Current Co-Sponsorship and Organizing Efforts

Report back on recent 2025 Lobby Day efforts

How YOU can advocate with the Green Party of New York for the NYHA

Speakers include Dr. Daniel Lugassy; Emergency Medicine Physician & Healthcare Justice Advocate and Green Party NY Co-Chair Gloria Mattera.