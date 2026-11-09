Ngone Niang: A Campaign of Gratitude, Community & New Beginnings

When I launched my campaign for the Minnesota State Senate in March 2026, I committed to showing up, listening, and putting people first. Although we did not win this election, I am proud of what we accomplished and the foundation we've built.

Together, we reached over 11,000 doors through canvassing and literature distribution. I was constantly & effortfully walking alongside volunteers, meeting neighbors, and listening to the communities I hoped to represent.

What has moved me most is the thoughtfulness I've received from every corner of my life. To my parents, thank you for the sacrifices and values that shaped me. To my children, family, and friends, thank you for your unwavering support.

As a first-generation Senegalese American; southern belle raised in Alabama, and a Minnesotan for the past four years, I come from many worlds. This campaign brought those communities together in extraordinary ways.

More than 340 volunteers nationwide contributed their time, skills, and resources.

From Minnesota to California and the East Coast, people stepped forward through canvassing, phone banking, marketing, communications, and organizing. Young people embraced leadership, families volunteered together, and communities united around a shared purpose. What began as one muslimah's decision to seek office became something much greater.

Our campaign represented a new generation of leadership committed to justice, accountability, and putting people first.

As a mother of two, I believe we must uplift our children and equip them with the skills, confidence, and opportunities to lead. Bring them into spaces where decisions are made. Let them experience civic engagement and recognize the power of their voices. Our responsibility is to prepare them not only to inherit the future, but to shape it.

My commitment to public service was never conditional on holding office.

To everyone who volunteered, donated, prayed, opened a door, or offered encouragement, thank you. You've made this journey meaningful.

We've planted seeds, built bridges, and laid a foundation that will outlast this election.

This is only our beginning.

With gratitude and determination,

Ngone Niang

People. Planet. Peace.

November 3rd, 2026