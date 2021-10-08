New Jersey League of Conservation Voters endorses Craig Cayetano for Hawthorne Town Council

New Jersey League of Conservation Voters - NJ LCV recently released its list of candidate endorsements for local elections this fall. NJLCV is a non-partisan group that endorses candidates regardless of party affiliation. This year, the only campaign to receive an endorsement in Passaic County is also the first Green Party endorsed, as well: Craig Cayetano for Hawthorne Town Council. Cayetano said, "I thank the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters for this honor. I am grateful to be the first Independent, Green Party Candidate to receive this endorsement. It shows that the time for more voices to be elected to local government is long overdue."

The Cayetano For Council campaign is knocking on doors almost every day presenting a fresh face and set of ideas that are bold, broad and extensive. The campaign's platform since the Ward 3 races' carries over into this at-large race. In addition to the foundation laid out previously, there are major issues facing Hawthorne now and potentially in the future: recently increased flooding, concerns over clean and safe drinking water, open and green spaces, helping alleviate some burdens on homeowners while recognizing the rights of our renters.

As the independent Green Party candidate working to build bridges in the community, there are numerous reasons to choose Craig Cayetano first on your ballot before selecting your other two choices for town council.

"This will be a partnership with the people of Hawthorne," said Craig Cayetano. "I promise that with my election to Hawthorne Town Council, I will uphold environmental principles and principles of local economics, my reasons for running to bring Hawthorne forward! I will work toward the goals I campaigned on and will be a leader for the environment!"

Cayetano this week appeared at the NJLCV's event in East Brunswick honoring retiring N.J. Senator Loretta Weinberg (N.J. Dem) and Senator Christopher "Kip" Bateman (N.J. Rep) for their work to enact climate policies in New Jersey. Other endorsed NJLCV candidates attended and were able to discuss their campaigns and reasons for running. Cayetano said, "I am proud of the work Senators Weinberg and Bateman have led in these issues over the last decades. It is great to see the comradery amongst us all, political parties aside, working to bring New Jersey forward on climate issues."

"From Jersey City to Moorestown, Phillipsburg to Red Bank, candidates at the local and county level are stepping up and providing a clear choice to voters who care about tackling climate change, protecting drinking water, reducing emissions and preserving open space," said Henry Gajda, Public Policy Director of New Jersey LCV. "While much of the attention is rightly focused on the top of the ticket, we know that all politics is local and that the choices county commissioners and township council members make shape local communities in profound ways. We're proud to endorse such a strong slate of pro-conservation candidates."

"This year's high-powered local endorsements clearly show an overwhelming groundswell of support for bold climate and justice action," said Gajda. You can read the whole list of local endorsements here.

Hawthorne voters have an opportunity to make history this fall by choosing someone that is willing to lead and be an advocate for everyone.