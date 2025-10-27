Lily Benavides: NJ Third-Party Candidates Face Unfair Playing Field In 2025 Election, Campaigns Say

Third-party candidates such as Vic Kaplan (Libertarian) and Lily Benavides (Green) are fighting uphill battles, their campaigns say.

Vic Kaplan of the Libertarian Party (left) and Lily Benavides of the Green Party (right) are among the candidates running for New Jersey governor in 2025. (Left: NJ Libertarian Party / Right: Green Party of New Jersey)

The clock is ticking down to Election Day in New Jersey, which is one of two states that are choosing a new governor in 2025. But while much of the spotlight has been focused on Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli, some third-party candidates say they are being unfairly cast into the shadows.

Patch

By Eric Kiefer

October 27, 2025

Gov. Phil Murphy is term-limited and can’t run again this year. A crowded field of candidates have been jockeying to replace him – including Democrats, Republicans, third-party politicians and independents.

Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate, and Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, captured their party’s nominations after a competitive primary election in June. Other candidates include Vic Kaplan (Libertarian Party) and Joanne Kuniansky (Socialist Workers Party); both will appear on the ballot. Candidates running write-in campaigns include Lily Benavides (Green Party).

Here’s what two of New Jersey’s largest third-parties have been saying as the countdown to Election Day nears.

GREEN PARTY

The Green Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Lily Benavides, has claimed that the playing field is lopsided for third-parties. The party’s original candidate for governor, Stephen Zielinski, stepped down in August due to a health issue. Zielinski announced that he was passing the torch to his intended lieutenant governor running mate, Benavides.

In order to qualify for the ballot as a replacement, Benavides raced to gather 2,000 petition signatures in less than a month. Eventually, the effort was derailed when more than 400 signatures faced a legal challenge from the Morris County Democratic Committee. According to Benavides, the issues included signatures and writing that didn’t exactly match. Benavides challenged that allegation, saying that some signatures may have come from older adults who may have a hard time writing. Meanwhile, many of the names that were stricken were those of people with “long, foreign names” – or who may have been seen as being Muslim or Latino, she claimed.

She is now running a statewide write-in campaign. “The goal here is to let New Jersey voters know that they have another alternative for governor besides the two mainstream candidates,” Benavides recently said. Elections chair Barry Bendar said the Green Party of New Jersey will continue to support Benavides as their candidate for governor, and will be campaigning “just as strongly as if she were on the ballot – as she should be.” Since then, the Benavides campaign has made stops in more than half of the state’s 21 counties – and is pressing ahead full steam, organizers say. “To hear Sherrill and Ciattarelli talk about it, they are the only two choices,” Benavides said. “But if you stand against the genocide in Gaza as many in New Jersey do, neither candidate will represent that point of view as governor. Neither candidate has spoken out loudly against the misuse of ICE and the National Guard to ‘fight the enemy within,’ as Trump proclaims.”