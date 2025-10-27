Lily Benavides: NJ Third-Party Candidates Face Unfair Playing Field In 2025 Election, Campaigns Say
-
Third-party candidates such as Vic Kaplan (Libertarian) and Lily Benavides (Green) are fighting uphill battles, their campaigns say.
Vic Kaplan of the Libertarian Party (left) and Lily Benavides of the Green Party (right) are among the candidates running for New Jersey governor in 2025. (Left: NJ Libertarian Party / Right: Green Party of New Jersey)
The clock is ticking down to Election Day in New Jersey, which is one of two states that are choosing a new governor in 2025. But while much of the spotlight has been focused on Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli, some third-party candidates say they are being unfairly cast into the shadows.
Patch
By Eric Kiefer
October 27, 2025
Gov. Phil Murphy is term-limited and can’t run again this year. A crowded field of candidates have been jockeying to replace him – including Democrats, Republicans, third-party politicians and independents.
Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate, and Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat, captured their party’s nominations after a competitive primary election in June. Other candidates include Vic Kaplan (Libertarian Party) and Joanne Kuniansky (Socialist Workers Party); both will appear on the ballot. Candidates running write-in campaigns include Lily Benavides (Green Party).
Here’s what two of New Jersey’s largest third-parties have been saying as the countdown to Election Day nears.
GREEN PARTY
The Green Party’s gubernatorial candidate, Lily Benavides, has claimed that the playing field is lopsided for third-parties.
The party’s original candidate for governor, Stephen Zielinski, stepped down in August due to a health issue. Zielinski announced that he was passing the torch to his intended lieutenant governor running mate, Benavides.
In order to qualify for the ballot as a replacement, Benavides raced to gather 2,000 petition signatures in less than a month. Eventually, the effort was derailed when more than 400 signatures faced a legal challenge from the Morris County Democratic Committee.
According to Benavides, the issues included signatures and writing that didn’t exactly match. Benavides challenged that allegation, saying that some signatures may have come from older adults who may have a hard time writing. Meanwhile, many of the names that were stricken were those of people with “long, foreign names” – or who may have been seen as being Muslim or Latino, she claimed.
She is now running a statewide write-in campaign.
“The goal here is to let New Jersey voters know that they have another alternative for governor besides the two mainstream candidates,” Benavides recently said.
Elections chair Barry Bendar said the Green Party of New Jersey will continue to support Benavides as their candidate for governor, and will be campaigning “just as strongly as if she were on the ballot – as she should be.”
Since then, the Benavides campaign has made stops in more than half of the state’s 21 counties – and is pressing ahead full steam, organizers say.
“To hear Sherrill and Ciattarelli talk about it, they are the only two choices,” Benavides said. “But if you stand against the genocide in Gaza as many in New Jersey do, neither candidate will represent that point of view as governor. Neither candidate has spoken out loudly against the misuse of ICE and the National Guard to ‘fight the enemy within,’ as Trump proclaims.”
Benavides also criticized the $580,000 threshold needed to appear in this year’s gubernatorial debates, claiming that the deck is stacked against independent political parties and candidates.
“We will continue to participate in whatever events we can to let the public know that these obstacles to real democracy won’t deter us,” Benavides said.
Other Green Party candidates have also blasted the debate fundraising requirements, including Benavides’ campaign manager and former gubernatorial candidate, Madelyn Hoffman.
When Hoffman ran for governor in New Jersey as a Green in 2021 against Phil Murphy, she blasted the then-$490,000 fundraising threshold that kept her out of the debates.
“It is not for the State Elections Commission or the media to determine who should participate in the debates and certainly, the amount of money raised should not be the deciding factor,” Hoffman charged.
LIBERTARIAN PARTY
The New Jersey Libertarian Party has also pushed for its governor candidate, Vic Kaplan, to be included in this year’s debates, arguing that if he’s on the ballot, he should also be invited to appear alongside the Republican and Democratic candidates.
“There's a bogus gubernatorial debate tonight that does not include all the candidates,” the New Jersey Libertarian Party posted ahead of the first of two gubernatorial debates in September.
“This year there are only four because the Democrats and Republicans – who hate competition – raised the petition signature requirement for independent candidates from 800 to 2,000 signatures, making it difficult for other candidates to even get on the ballot,” the party continued.
“Despite the obstacle, Vic Kaplan, the Libertarian candidate, qualified (as did the Socialist Workers Party candidate),” their post added. “There is no excuse not to include them in the debate.”
Meanwhile, one of the party’s candidates, Dustin Maggard – who is running for New Jersey Assembly in the 8th district – was knocked off the ballot earlier this year after a Republican Party challenge to his petition signatures.
Maggard is now running a write-in campaign with the endorsement of the New Jersey Libertarian Party. He spoke about the petition challenge in late June on a livestream session (watch the video here).
THIRD-PARTIES IN NEW JERSEY: BY THE NUMBERS
Kaplan and Kuniansky were each included in a recent gubernatorial poll from Quinnipiac University. Each candidate received 1 percent support.
According to state election data, there were 2.52 million registered Democrats, 1.67 million registered Republicans, and 2.34 million unaffiliated voters in New Jersey as of Oct. 1.
Third-party voter registration numbers as of Oct. 1 include:
- Libertarian Party – 24,038
- Conservative Party – 13,227
- Green Party – 11,564
- U.S. Constitution Party – 11,228
- Socialist Party of New Jersey – 7,118
- Natural Law Party – 5,135
- Reform Party – 1,359
Showing 1 reaction