No Debate — Howie won!

Last night's "debate" was a travesty.

It exposed how rotten American politics is: a lying, blustering Donald Trump next to a doddering Joe Biden.

While Trump raised the bogeyman of socialism, Biden ran away from Improved/Expanded Medicare-For-All, away from the Green New Deal, and away from defunding the police.

Green Party of New York

www.gpny.org

For Immediate Release

September 30, 2019

Contact:

Peter LaVenia, 518-495-8001, chair2@gpny.org

Gloria Mattera, 917-886-4538, chair@gpny.org

The Democrats and Republicans want you to believe these are your only choices: bad and worse.

You know that's not true: you can cast your ballot for Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker and vote for healthcare as a human right, an Eco-Socialist Green New Deal, and a real living wage for every worker.

But there's even more at stake: your vote for Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker is necessary to save your Green Party's ballot line! Gov. Cuomo and the Democrats changed the law so that if we don't get at least 150,000 votes, the Green Party might disappear from the ballot.

After that embarrassing display from Trump and Biden, is there any doubt that the Parties of War and Wall Street are irredeemably broken?

Vote to change this broken system. Vote for candidates you can be proud of: Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker.

Gloria and Peter

