No more broken promises: We demand a REAL Green New Deal

With President Biden in town today (Wednesday March 31), the Green Party of Allegheny County is meeting at the City-County Building downtown from 11:00am to 12:00pm, to demand no more broken promises: end fossil fuel subsidies, establish a living wage of at least $15 an hour, and let us have a world we can live in.

RSVP to the Facebook event! We will be livestreaming - check the Facebook event for updates!

We are still looking for volunteers:

Marshals (PSL will provide training)

People to hold signs (Burma-Shave style)

We will call on Biden to make good on his promises, and publicly remember many years of broken promises by leaders and elected officials.

On Trans Day of Visibility we call on the President to speak out against the attacks on our trans neighbors in Arkansas and elsewhere.

We DEMAND:

Universal healthcare, including healthcare for our trans neighbors and the immediate repeal of the racist Hyde Amendment

A real Green New Deal with good union jobs and a just transition that addresses our human needs

An end to detention camps at the border

An end to war, deadly sanctions, and imperialist aggression

Many thanks to the other Pittsburgh organizations involved in planning this event, including:

Party for Socialism and Liberation

ANSWER

DSA

People Over Petro COalition

Thank you for your support, and we hope to see you there!!