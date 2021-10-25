Nevada Green Party starts petitioning for 2022

The Nevada Green Party has launched its party petition for the 2022 election. It needs 13,557 signatures. If it can get the job done before January 1, 2022, the old law will be in effect. The old law does not require a distribution requirement.

Ballot Access News

By Richard Winger

But the new law, passed in 2021, takes effect January 1, 2022. It requires approximately 3,500 signatures from each of the four U.S. House districts. To comply with that requirement would be very burdensome, especially because the new district boundaries haven’t been drawn yet.