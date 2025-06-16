The Nevada Green Party strongly condemns the actions of the Trump administration, in seizing control of the National Guard, in response to Constitutionally protected protests against the actions of ICE in recent months, against law abiding residents of this country.

While these actions took place in the state of California, to our west, we are watching with grave concern, that these actions will be mirrored in other states, where immigrants are experiencing harsh treatment by this administration, through ICE and its agents, who are further seeking to avoid accountability for their actions, including through extralegal means. The dignity and human respect of those who come to our country for reasons of safety, security, and prosperity should not be in question.

Furthermore, the use of the National Guard in a clear attempt to suppress the First Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of assembly, sets a dangerous authoritarian precedent, one which this administration seems only too happy to set. As such, all citizens, including those who may have supported this President in the past, should withdraw their support for this President as well as their consent, to be governed by these heinous acts.

Additionally, the Nevada Green Party condemns the votes of Reps. Susie Lee (NV-3) and Stephen Horsford (NV-4) to “express gratitude” to ICE in their acts of oppression and tyranny.

Nevada Green Party co-chair Eric LaRue stated, “Their constituents include those who are immigrants, who are the children of immigrants, as well as those of us who have family and friends who are immigrants. If they believe that representing their constituents includes supporting these oppressive acts, I’m sure there will be those who are willing to rise up and challenge them in the next election, to demonstrate otherwise.”

Nevada Green Party officials remain available to any and all who would be willing to organize actions to counteract these acts of oppression. Please feel free to contact us at [email protected]

Eric LaRue - GPNV Co-Chair

